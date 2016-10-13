American Cancer Society Bark For Life event coming to Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

American Cancer Society Bark For Life event coming to Carbondale

Written by Mike Payne, Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Dog lovers and their furry friends can fight cancer at the Bark For Life event on Saturday, October 29 at Carbondale Community High School.

This event is part of American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Jackson County-Carbondale and celebrates the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers to cancer patients.

Before the Bark For Life, participants ask friends and family to financially support their efforts to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer.

Lakeside Veterinary Hospital and Pure Pet of Carbondale are supporting this great event.

The funds raised will help the American Cancer Society save lives by supporting education efforts, funding groundbreaking research, and providing free information and critical services for cancer patients.

More than 20,000 registered canine and caregiver participants at 300 Bark For Life events across the country raised $1.2 million last year.

“The Bark For Life event is an opportunity for people to celebrate canine companionship and fight back against cancer with their dogs,” said Alli Arvanis, Bark For Life organizer. “Every person who has been close to a cancer experience and has a dog in their life is invited.”

Here’s what to expect  at the celebration:

  • Doggie activities
  • Kid’s activities
  • Canine costume contests
  • Vendors
  • Music
  • 3/4 mile walk

Registration forms can be picked up at the American Cancer Society in Marion and at Lakeside Veterinary Hospital and Pure Pet in Carbondale.

If you would like further information, register online, or print a paper registration form on the event, visit this website or call the American Cancer Society at 618-998-9258.

