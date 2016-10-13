Freebie Friday: candy, books, music and more - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Freebie Friday: candy, books, music and more

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(Source: KFVS12) (Source: KFVS12)
(KFVS) -

Here are some freebies for Friday, October 13, 2016:

FREE AUDIOBOOK

Get a free copy of the audiobook Alien: Out of the Shadows by Tim Lebron. Click on this link, the click the "Get Alien Free" button. Proceed to checkout and log-into audible through your Amazon account. During the checkout process you should see a discount applied making it free. This is available until November 2nd.


FREE $10 COUPON

Print this coupon or show it on your mobile device to get $10 off any costume at Spirit Halloween stores. There are stores located at University Mall in Carbondale, and Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.


FREE MUSIC

Google Play is giving away free copies of Jordan Massey’s album "Alive" by Jordan Massey. You will need to have a credit card linked to your account to get this freebie, if you've ever purchased anything from Google Play before you're already set-up.


FREE LOTION SAMPLE

Click on this link to get a free sample of Nivea In-shower Cocoa Butter Body Lotion.


FREE E-BOOKS

October means it's cool, snuggle weather and if you have a Kindle, Amazon is offering hundreds of free kindle book downloads. You can also read them on a PC or smartphone too!
For more information, click here.


FREE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION

Answer a few questions and get a free 1 year subscription to Family Circle Magazine by clicking here.


