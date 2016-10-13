FAFSA events in MO help students get money for college

The school year may have just started, but it's never too early to get ready for college.

Preparing for how to pay for college can be confusing, but The Missouri Department of Education wants to make it easier than ever.

If you fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, otherwise known as a FAFSA, at one of 100 FAFSA Frenzy events you can get free help navigating the process.

Events will take place from October through January at various locations throughout the state.

If you need financial aid for college The Missouri Department of Education says filling this application out is the first step.

Financial aid professionals, high school counselors, and volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions throughout the events.

"FAFSA Frenzy is designed to assist families with an important part of the college-planning process," said Zora Mulligan, Missouri commissioner of higher education. "Students should file a FAFSA as early as possible to find out about financial aid available to help them pay for higher education."

This year events are starting three months early because in 2016 the opportunity to file was moved up to October 1.

Also, applicants will need to provide a wider financial history than before.

In previous years it requested a year fewer of financial information, and this year it will ask for 2015 financial information as well as 2016.

Families don't have to wait to file taxes in the current year to fill out the forms that way applications can be completed earlier.

No matter what school the student attends, city in Missouri they live, or college they plan to attend, the assistance is free and open to all students.

This includes high school seniors and current college students that are interested pursuing higher or further education.

FAFSA Frenzy events can be viewed on The Missouri Department of Education website.

If you are unable to attend a FAFSA Frenzy event - many high schools host private events similar to these to help students.

To be eligible for most forms of student aid including grants, scholarships, loans and financial assistance, you must fill out a FAFSA.

FAFSA Frenzy participants should bring:

2015 W-2 forms.

Copies of their 2015 tax forms.

Student and parent FSA IDs. Students and parents should apply for separate FSA ID user names and passwords HERE before attending any FAFSA Frenzy event.

The events are sponsored annually by the Missouri Department of Higher Education in partnership with The Missouri Association of Student Financial Aid Personnel, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority and the National College Access Network.

Since FAFSA events started back in 2004 more than 17,000 volunteers have assisted students applying for college.

For more information visit their website.

