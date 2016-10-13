DRY AND COOL: Make sure to grab a jacket before you leave the house today. SWIPE for full First Alert Forecast.

It is Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

You’ll wake up to wet windshields this morning, and some cool north winds, but Brian says most of the rain from overnight will be moving out during the Breakfast Show. The rest of the day looks dry and cool with temps reaching the 60s. We are tracking another chance of rain for tomorrow. FIRST ALERT: the rain on the horizon could affect Heartland Football Friday.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making headlines:

Extremely dangerous: Hurricane Nicole has become a Category 4 storm, considered an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane, as it barrels toward Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said. Bearing maximum-sustained winds of 130 mph, Nicole is about 100 miles southwest of Bermuda, moving north-northeast at 15 mph.

Critical condition: A man wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle shot two Boston police officers who were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. The two wounded officers were hospitalized in "extremely critical condition" early this morning.

Retaliatory action: U.S.-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory on Yemen's Red Sea Coast early Thursday. The strikes marked the first shots fired by the U.S. in anger against the Houthis in Yemen's long-running civil war.

Behind bars: A theft suspect believed to be armed and dangerous was taken into custody in West Frankfort, Illinois on Wednesday night, October 12. Keith E. Redmon, 20, was taken into custody after a manhunt and foot chase. We hope to get more information about the arrest today.

Night out: The Cape Girardeau Police Department will participate in National Night Out on October 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign celebrated in thousands of communities across the nation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.