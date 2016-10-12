Several MO counties saw top deer harvest in 2015 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Several MO counties saw top deer harvest in 2015

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Harvest numbers from 2015 have been released and you may want to rethink where you hunt.

The sound of a shotgun going off is what many Missouri hunters will be hearing when firearm deer hunting season starts in a few weeks.

Missouri Department of Conservation estimates thousands of deer will be up for grabs in 2016 as more than 30,000 were harvested just last season.

"Our numbers from last year are dependent on several factors," conservationist A.J. Hendershott said. "First of all its deer population density, it's the habitat that's there, what's the acorn crop, it's also dependent upon the weather and the hunter density."

Missouri Department of Conservation and Game & Fish Magazine reports all the counties you see in yellow were top harvest counties in 2015.

(Source: Game & Fish Magazine)

Here in southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Wayne Counties were the places to be if you wanted to harvest deer.

"They have some of the highest hunter densities in the state," Hendershott said. "You can have anywhere from six to nine hunters per square mile, so that means you have several people out in the field, but there also is a lot of habitat for the deer."

In other words, you don't have too far to find your perfect hunting spot.

"This year, I consider any hot spot the place you know, if you know the geography, the habitats that's out there and how the deer are moving in that particular area, that's the place you need to be!" Hendershott said. 

There's no predictions for the amount of harvest expected for this year, but conservationists are hopeful for a continued safe deer hunting season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly