Cape Girardeau neighborhood concerned over possible Habitat for Humanity subdivision

Neighbors near the north dead end of Clark Street might tell you it's a beautiful neighborhood where no cars really drive past.

"The only traffic we really get is the mail man and special delivery," said Lest Wells.

But his neighborhood is possibly growing.

Habitat for Humanity in Cape Girardeau has a preliminary plan to build a new subdivision, where around half of the 40 homes would all be Habitat families.

Al Stoverink is the Executive Director of Cape Girardeau's Habitat for Humanity and he has been hearing many concerns from the community over the proposed plan.

"This is a great opportunity, these are great families, they're hard working people, and what were building is not significantly different from what's already here," said Stoverink.

The neighbors, however, are concerned with the possible downgrading of their homes values, along with increased traffic and noise from the connection of Clark Street. Others like seeing the wildlife in the wooded area, which the proposal would deforest, and bought their homes partially because of that.

Stoverink will meet with concerned residents on October 20 at City Hall.

If you are curious as to how to become a Habitat family you can find the requirements here.

