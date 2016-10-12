Cape Girardeau mall will be closed on Thanksgiving

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau joins a growing list of malls across the country that have decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

In a post on its Facebook page, the mall wrote "enjoy family, food, and fun! We're Closed Thanksgiving."

CBL & Associates which owns West Park Mall, owns a total of 73 malls. In a release, the company said all of its malls will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 25. Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances can open if they would like.

The West Park Mall released this statement from its CEO, Stephen Lebovitz:

Over the last few years, we’ve watched as the magic of Black Friday has been diminished by an earlier start to the holiday shopping season. Gone are the days of waking before dawn to hunt for deals and doorbusters. Well, not this year. We’re happy to announce that our malls will be closed this year on Thanksgiving and will open for Black Friday at 6 am. We want you to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends and come fresh and excited to spend Black Friday with us. So enjoy that extra plate of pie at dinner, take a long afternoon nap, set your alarm and wake up with us to bring back the magic of Black Friday. Have a happy Thanksgiving. We’ll see you Friday.

CBL & Associates also owns Mid Rivers Mall, St. Clair Square, South County Center, and West County Center. Those are all in the St. Louis area.

Debra Tindall, the manager at University Mall in Carbondale, said they have not made an official decision, but expect to do so soon.

A spokesperson for Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah said they have not received a holiday schedule from their parent company, Warner Management Company.

For the last several years, malls and major retailers have opted to start their "Black Friday" sales on Thanksgiving night, but there has been some backlash from consumers.

"That's a time people should be devoted to families." shopper Erica Berry said.

"I think most people would rather be with their families and I don't think shopping is that urgent," shoppers Charles Pickett said.

Pickett said it's time for Thanksgiving to be about spending time with your loved ones again.

"It's mainly to be with your family and to eat together and visits," he said.

"It used to be a big tradition to leave the kids with grandma and grandpa and go do some shopping on thanksgiving," shopper Josh Delay said. "I think it's more important to spend time with family and be thankful for other things than materialistic goods."

Delay said he plans to now use that time for better things.

"I get drug around during the black Friday shopping and it's not my cup of tea," he said. "Any day I can get an extra plate of pie is good for me."

