RECALL: Baby strollers may tip over

Mamas & Papas company is recalling some of its strollers because they may tip back unexpectedly.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 3,000 Armadillo Flip and Armadillo Flip XT strollers are being recalled.

They come in several colors including black, teal, and navy.

The lot number of the affected models for the Armadillo Flip strollers are 00814 through 00416 (August 2014 through April 2016).

Lot numbers for the Flip XT are 01214 through 00416 (December 2014 through April 2016).

You can find the lot number on the sewn-in label on the stroller.

The U.S. CPSC said there have been 10 reports of seats tipping back.

No babies have been hurt as a result.

If you have one of the affected models, you should stop using it immediately and contact Mamas & Papas for a free repair.

