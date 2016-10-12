Paducah PD investigating forged checks

Police this van is being used to transport people trying to cash forged checks. (Source: Paducah PD)

Surveillance image of man believed to be supplying forged checks and transporting people who are trying to cash them. (Source: Paducah PD)

The Paducah Police Department is investigating an incident of someone trying to pass a forged check at a local bank.

According to police, a man from Forest Hills Village told them on Wednesday morning, October 12 that Paducah Bank notified him that a man tried to cash a check drawn on Forest Hills Village's account.

The check, written for $1,489.67, did not look like their normal checks and police said a bank employee because suspicious.

After determining the check was forged, the bank seized it and police said the man trying to cash it then left the bank.

Police said they believe this incident is related to one on Saturday morning at Community Financial Services Bank on Park Avenue in Paducah.

In that case, police said 49-year-old Jacqueline F. Rice and 50-year-old John R. Dickerson, both of Knoxville, Tenn., were arrested on charges of first-degree forgery and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Paducah police were called after CFSB officials contacted the account holder and learned the checks were forgeries.

According to police, they got a surveillance photograph of a man believed to be supplying the forged checks and transporting the people who are trying to cash them.

Acting Captain Justin Crowell said the man appears to be the common denominator between the two incidents.

He said Kentucky State Police are investigating similar incidents in western Kentucky and urged area financial institutions to be extremely cautious when cashing checks.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or his whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

