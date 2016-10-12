Elementary school in Graves Co. calls 2nd annual career day successful

Here, students ask questions about what Air Evac helicopter crew members do and the kind of education and training needed for the profession. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Co. schools)

The 2nd annual career day at Farmington Elementary in Graves County, Kentucky is being called successful.

Several community members shared insight on an array of jobs.

"We think it's important for elementary kids in grades 4-6 to start learning early about careers, to be exposed to different professions so they can think about what they want to do," said Farmington and Symsonia elementary schools' family resource center director Jennifer Morris, who recently organized the second annual career day at Farmington. "Last year, we did an evaluation from the students to determine what they want to learn. I think just getting their opinions is a good foundation for the day."

Sixth grader Haley Dublin enjoyed seeing the medical transport helicopter up close.

"It was amazing! When I first saw it, it was just like - whoa! The crew members said they've been through a lot of stuff with it and people sometimes die on the helicopter," she explained. "I liked the CPR people too. We got to try it out on dummies."

Becki Stratton, a sixth grade teacher, said the students were most interested in suggesting new careers and were excited to see if those careers were on the list of presenters this year.

"It gets them thinking about what is needed to do a certain job," she said. I see that the kids are inquisitive and probably valuing education more because somebody from the community tells them how important it is. They learn that they have to go to college for many jobs they are considering and they'd never thought about that before."

One of the representatives at the career day was Barry Newsome with Woodmanlife.

"I try to convey that they should try to find something they love to do, because if they do, they won't dread going to work each day," he said. "It's not all about money, although money's important. I try to break down my field into four major areas and give them examples of how what I do might affect their lives. Nearly every group asks what subjects in school affect my job. Life doesn't work out the way we plan; so I tell them that rather than making a rash decision at that time, if we plan ahead, it's easier to adjust and still be happy. Life's too short!"

Resource Center Director Jennifer Morris said she's thankful for all of the professionals who took time out of their busy day.

