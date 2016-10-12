Cape Girardeau police participate in National Night Out - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police participate in National Night Out

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will participate in National Night Out on October 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be at 612 S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The events for this year will include:

  • A bounce house
  • Zorb Ball
  • Lazy L Safari will bring out a petting zoo featuring several exotic animals and a turtle
  • Grilled hotdogs and burgers with potato chips and water for drinks
  • Police vehicles
  • SRT demonstration

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign celebrated in thousands of communities across the nation.

The intent is to enhance the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community. It promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly