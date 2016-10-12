Cape Girardeau police participate in National Night Out

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will participate in National Night Out on October 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be at 612 S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The events for this year will include:

A bounce house

Zorb Ball

Lazy L Safari will bring out a petting zoo featuring several exotic animals and a turtle

Grilled hotdogs and burgers with potato chips and water for drinks

Police vehicles

SRT demonstration

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign celebrated in thousands of communities across the nation.

The intent is to enhance the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community. It promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

