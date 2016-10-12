Franklin Co., IL 'armed and dangerous' theft suspect in custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A theft suspect believed to be armed and dangerous was taken into custody in West Frankfort, Illinois on Wednesday night, October 12.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, Keith E. Redmon, 20, was taken into custody after a manhunt and foot chase in a wooded area on the west side of West Frankfort, just east of Interstate 57 at around 5:45 p.m.

Redmon was arrested by West Frankfort police officers and Franklin County sheriff's deputies.

He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on several theft charges pending review by the State's Attorney's Office and the setting of bail by the court.

Redmon, from Benton, was wanted in at least three vehicle thefts and two gun thefts.

The sheriff's office said Redmon was believed to be armed with at least one handgun.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheriff Jones said they found the stolen truck they believed Redmon was driving in rural Zeigler. He said Redmon is now either on foot or in another vehicle.

The stolen truck is being processed. Redmon will face a charge of felony theft for stealing the truck.

Sheriff Jones said they don't have an actual search area but were working on tips to try to find Redmon. If you believe your vehicle has been stolen, contact the sheriff's office.

Court records show that an unrelated warrant was issued for Redmon today because he did not show up to a scheduled court appearance.

That court appearance was in relation to a misdemeanor trespassing case from July.

