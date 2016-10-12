Step-father accused of kidnapping returned to Madison Co., IL

The stepfather arrested in connection to missing teen and her baby will be extradited to Madison County, Illinois from West Virginia.

The stepfather arrested in connection to missing teen and her baby will be extradited to Madison County, Illinois from West Virginia.

Stepfather accused of kidnapping 13-year-old girl, her son to be extradited to IL from WV

Stepfather accused of kidnapping 13-year-old girl, her son to be extradited to IL from WV

The man accused of kidnapping his 13-year-old step-daughter and her baby is back in Madison County, Illinois.

According to Captain T. Mike Dixon with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Derleth, 39, was booked into the Madison County Jail on October 11.

He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and parental abduction.

Derleth and his step-daughter, Katherine Derleth, and her son, Christopher Ray, were found in West Virginia.

They were taken on September 17.

Investigators found them on September 24.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.