Step-father accused of kidnapping returned to Madison Co., IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
MADISON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The man accused of kidnapping his 13-year-old step-daughter and her baby is back in Madison County, Illinois.

According to Captain T. Mike Dixon with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Derleth, 39, was booked into the Madison County Jail on October 11.

He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and parental abduction.

Derleth and his step-daughter, Katherine Derleth, and her son, Christopher Ray, were found in West Virginia.

They were taken on September 17.

Investigators found them on September 24.

