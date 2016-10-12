IL woman found with drugs during traffic stop in McCracken County

A Brookport, IL woman is in custody after McCracken County Sheriff's deputies found her under the influence of intoxicants during a traffic stop. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

The Sheriff's Department reports at around 1:20 am on October 12, deputies pulled over 29-year-old Sarah Travelstead on Clarks River Road for traffic violations.

They determined Travelstead to have been operating the vehicle while intoxicated, and during a search of the vehicle they found a glass smoking pipe containing methamphetamine, as well as a syringe.

Travelstead was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, operating a motoe vehicle while under the influence, and for the traffic violation for which she had originally been pulled over.