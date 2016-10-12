Pink Up - October Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

In this month's pink up report we'll introduce you to Beth Bohnsack, who made the choice to have a preventative double mastectomy even though she did not have cancer. Bohnsack said it was her best option because doctors say she had a 60 percent chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime, and she had a strong family history of the disease. As a mother of twin four-year-old boys, Bohnsack didn't want to risk not being there as they grew up. Now, as a "previvor" Bohnsack is helping other women understand this could be an option for them.

Hear her full story on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Five on October 12, 2016. Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.