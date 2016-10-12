FIRST ALERT: Your Wednesday will start out dry, but by the afternoon you could need an umbrella.

It is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

This morning will be dry and mild, but pack your umbrella because there is a good chance of rain this afternoon. Those chances increase into tonight, bringing between ¼ to an inch of rain. FIRST ALERT: there are several chances for more rain in the coming, on into the weekend.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Deadly plot: A former school principal is accused of hiring a hit man to kill his pregnant girlfriend, a teacher. Cornelius Green is charged with two counts first-degree murder. He allegedly hired a childhood friend, Phillip J. Cutler, of Oklahoma, to kill Jocelyn Peters, 30.

Laid to rest: Funeral arrangements for fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder have been announced. Visitation will be held at the Kutis Funeral Home Affton Chapel from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, a procession will take place from the funeral home to the Family Church in Chesterfield.

Breaking ground: Crews are set to break ground on the new Cape Girardeau Police Department today. According to the City of Cape Girardeau, construction is expected to be finished in early 2018.

Hungry for more: The Cubs took another step in their championship chase Tuesday night by rallying for four runs in the ninth inning of Game 4 to beat San Francisco 6-5 and win their NL Division Series. Four wins from their first pennant since 1945, the Cubs will open the NL Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Upping their game: Police are advising people to watch out for scammers impersonating the Internal Revenue Service. Jonesboro police states the scammers are actually sending potential victims a phony IRS CP 2000 form and "claim the income reported on your tax return does not match the income reported by your employer."

Pink Up: In this month's pink up report we introduce you to Beth Bohnsack who made the choice to have a preventative double mastectomy even though she did not have cancer. Bohnsack said it was her best option because doctors say she had a 60 percent chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.