FIRST ALERT: Your Wednesday will start out dry, but by the afte - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Your Wednesday will start out dry, but by the afternoon you could need an umbrella.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

It is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

This morning will be dry and mild, but pack your umbrella because there is a good chance of rain this afternoon. Those chances increase into tonight, bringing between ¼ to an inch of rain. FIRST ALERT: there are several chances for more rain in the coming, on into the weekend.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Deadly plot: A former school principal is accused of hiring a hit man to kill his pregnant girlfriend, a teacher. Cornelius Green is charged with two counts first-degree murder. He allegedly hired a childhood friend, Phillip J. Cutler, of Oklahoma, to kill Jocelyn Peters, 30.

Laid to rest: Funeral arrangements for fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder have been announced. Visitation will be held at the Kutis Funeral Home Affton Chapel from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, a procession will take place from the funeral home to the Family Church in Chesterfield. 

Breaking ground: Crews are set to break ground on the new Cape Girardeau Police Department today. According to the City of Cape Girardeau, construction is expected to be finished in early 2018.

Hungry for more: The Cubs took another step in their championship chase Tuesday night by rallying for four runs in the ninth inning of Game 4 to beat San Francisco 6-5 and win their NL Division Series. Four wins from their first pennant since 1945, the Cubs will open the NL Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Upping their game: Police are advising people to watch out for scammers impersonating the Internal Revenue Service. Jonesboro police states the scammers are actually sending potential victims a phony IRS CP 2000 form and "claim the income reported on your tax return does not match the income reported by your employer."

Pink Up: In this month's pink up report we introduce you to Beth Bohnsack who made the choice to have a preventative double mastectomy even though she did not have cancer. Bohnsack said it was her best option because doctors say she had a 60 percent chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly