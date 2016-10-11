Bell Ringers Wanted: Salvation Army looking for Red Kettle helpe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bell Ringers Wanted: Salvation Army looking for Red Kettle helpers

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Have a strong arm? Enjoy getting out? Want to help your neighbors? The Salvation Army wants you!

This season the organization plans to hire 30-40 bell ringers to help run their Red Kettle locations throughout Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

This is the 125 anniversary of The Salvation Army kettle and its bell ringers.

Applications are available at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau at 701 Good Hope Street.

You will need two forms of identification to fill out the application.

If you would like to help ring bells as a volunteer you can sign up by clicking here.

