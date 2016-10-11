MSHP: Crash on Cape Girardeau County road sends at least 1 to hospital

A crash on a Cape Girardeau County road late on Tuesday night sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on County Road 318 around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11.

Troopers report 22-year-old Julia Santay was driving when she ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.