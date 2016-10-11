Millennials turning to third party candidates ahead of November election

The latest numbers from a New York Times/CBS poll show millennial voters are leaning toward third party candidates this presidential election.

Millennials, 18 to 34 years old, now make up the largest generation in the U.S. at almost 75 million people.

But recent polls show more than a third of voters ages 18 to 29 say they'll vote for either Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson or Green Party candidate Jill Stein this election.

"I personally don't like either and so third party candidates are underestimated because their not, like, the popular party,” Southeast Missouri State University student Nakia Johnson said.

“I don't see [voting for a third party candidate] as a wasted vote, I think anyone can vote for whoever they want," Southeast Missouri State University student Zach Bone said.

Between just Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, 10 percent of those polled said they would not vote at all. That's double the amount of any other age group.

