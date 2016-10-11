KY man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS)
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The KSP arrested a man on Tuesday, October 11 on several charges while conducting a traffic stop.

Trooper Jon McGehee responded to Drakes Creek Road in White Plains just a little after 3 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a complaint of shots being fired.

Upon arrival., Trooper McGehee saw Joshua A Massey, 19 of White Plains, pulling into the home on a minibike. Massey told authorities that he did not have a valid operator’s license.

Trooper McGhee suspected that Massey was under the influence, Trooper McGehee conducted a series of field sobriety test.  After doing so, Massey was arrested on the following charges:

1)    No Operator’s License
2)    Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence
3)    Possession of a Controlled Substance

Massey was lodged at the Hopkins County Detention Center.

