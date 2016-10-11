Jackson Co., IL voters to decide on 1 percent sales tax hike to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Co., IL voters to decide on 1 percent sales tax hike to help local schools

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
(Source: Don Frazier/KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
"Figure A" (Source: Donna Boros) "Figure A" (Source: Donna Boros)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Voters in Jackson County, Illinois will have the chance to decide on a one percent sales tax increase in the upcoming election.

If the referendum passes, the resulting revenues would be used to help pay for improvements in county schools.

A vote in favor of the increase would allocate money to school districts at percentages based on the district’s student population.

“This would be such a win for school districts who really need the money right now,” Regional School Superintendent Donna Boros said over the phone. “Williamson, Randolph, Perry, Saline, White, Franklin and other counties around us have already taken similar actions, and our schools would benefit if we were on-board as well.”

Half of the resulting cash would be used to repair old buildings and for “any permanent building related expenditures at the county’s schools,” according to Boros.

The remaining funds would be used to do things like pay off bonds within the county and school districts, and possibly decrease property taxes for residents.

“It wouldn’t necessarily result in a property tax cut, but this money could help keep Jackson County’s property taxes down in the future,” Boros said.

More than $1.6 million of that money would go to the Murphysboro school district to do things like bring buildings back up to modern codes and repair part of the roof at the high school, which collapsed on August 1 of this year.

To see what other school districts in Jackson County would receive if voters approve the referendum, see column "8" in "Figure A", to the left.

