Officers help rescue injured eagle in Charleston, MO field

An officer on patrol found an injured eagle in a field in Charleston, Missouri on Tuesday, October 11.

According to Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes, the eagle didn't fly away right away, so the officer knew something was wrong.

Our officers helped catch an injured bald eagle today, it was turned over to @MDC_online for treatment. pic.twitter.com/w8YnupfGwS — Charleston DPS (@CharlestonDPS) October 11, 2016

Officers kept the eagle in the field and contacted the conservation department.

The eagle was then taken to Skyview, an animal clinic in Cape Girardeau.

On Wednesday, we learned the eagle died.

