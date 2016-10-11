Paducah police arrest 2 people on forgery charges

The Paducah Police Department is reporting two people from Tennessee have been arrested on charges involving forgery on Saturday, October 8.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to the Community Financial Services Bank after employees became suspicious of a man and a woman who were trying to cash checks valued at $1,985.93.

Bank officials then contacted the account holder and learned the checks were forgeries.

Police later identified the man and the woman as Jacqueline F. Rice, 49, and John R. Dickerson, 50, both of Knoxville, Tennessee

Both Rice and Dickerson were arrested on charges of forgery in the first-degree and for possession of a forged weapon in the first-degree.

They were taken into custody and booked in the McCracken County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.