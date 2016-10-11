Wish Granted: Zalma, MO boy with rare brain disease heading to D - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wish Granted: Zalma, MO boy with rare brain disease heading to Disney World

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
ZALMA, MO (KFVS) -

It wasn't a normal day at Zalma Elementary School on Tuesday, October 11.

The first grade students were practicing their spelling, including Bentley Northern. Bentley, however, was the only first grader who had a school-wide in his honor.

Bentley found out on Tuesday that his wish to go to Disney World was being granted by Make a Wish - and who better to bring him the good news but Beauty and the Beast.

"“You could tell on his face when we started announcing his name, that at first, he was a little confused," Krista Nickelson, Belle look-a-like, said. "Like, oh my gosh was that me?' And then he got more excited and more excited.”

The reason Bentley qualifies for the make a wish is he suffers from PKAN, a neurodegenerative disease that causes dystonia. This means that Bentley has trouble walking by himself and his speech has been delayed.

"But besides that, he has no idea," Anna Fuller, Bentley's mother, said. "He’s just a happy little boy and goes about his day."

Bentley was excited about the trip. The school also purchased cupcakes for all students K-6 to celebrate along with Bentley. 

Currently, the trip is not planned, but the family is looking into going over the school's winter break.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly