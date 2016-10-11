Wish Granted: Zalma, MO boy with rare brain disease heading to Disney World

It wasn't a normal day at Zalma Elementary School on Tuesday, October 11.

The first grade students were practicing their spelling, including Bentley Northern. Bentley, however, was the only first grader who had a school-wide in his honor.

Bentley found out on Tuesday that his wish to go to Disney World was being granted by Make a Wish - and who better to bring him the good news but Beauty and the Beast.

"“You could tell on his face when we started announcing his name, that at first, he was a little confused," Krista Nickelson, Belle look-a-like, said. "Like, oh my gosh was that me?' And then he got more excited and more excited.”

The reason Bentley qualifies for the make a wish is he suffers from PKAN, a neurodegenerative disease that causes dystonia. This means that Bentley has trouble walking by himself and his speech has been delayed.

"But besides that, he has no idea," Anna Fuller, Bentley's mother, said. "He’s just a happy little boy and goes about his day."

Bentley was excited about the trip. The school also purchased cupcakes for all students K-6 to celebrate along with Bentley.

Currently, the trip is not planned, but the family is looking into going over the school's winter break.

