City of Cape Girardeau asking for resident feedback on sidewalks

The City of Cape Girardeau is asking for resident feedback.

The city is applying for Transportation Alternatives Program grant funding for design and construction of sidewalks in two locations.

City officials say the design and construction depend on them being awarded a TAP grant, but they want residents' thoughts on the proposed sidewalks.

