RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall issued for Blue Bunny Hoppin’ Holidoodle ice cream

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two lots of Blue Bunny Hoppin’ Holidoodle ice cream sold at retail outlets.

The company is calling for the recall because they contain snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces recalled by the supplier, Aspen Hills, who is reporting the cookie dough may be potentially comtaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Wells has received no reports of illness attributable to this product.

