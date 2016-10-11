Empty Bowls event to raise money for the hungry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Empty Bowls event to raise money for the hungry

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Artisans at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are hard at work creating bowls for a fundraiser to benefit the Good Samaritan House of Carbondale.

The Neighborhood Co-op Grocery and the SIU School of Art and Design, Southern Clay Works are teaming up for the "Empty Bowls" event on Saturday, October 15.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the co-op grocery on West Main Street.

After buying the bowl, which range in price from $5-$15, the co-op will fill the bowls with lentil soup for free.

The event raised $5,200 in 2015.

For more information, contact Siri R. K. LeBaron, the Outreach & Owner Services Coordinator, at 618-529-3533 ext. 207 or email siri@neighborhood.coop

