2 injured after driver swerved to avoid hitting deer on W. Cape Rock Dr.

Two people were injured after the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer on Tuesday, October 11.

According to the highway patrol, 22-year-old Donta J. Martinez was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 eastbound on West Cape Rock at around 10:10 a.m. when he swerved to avoid a deer.

Troopers say Martinez crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Chrysler 200 head-on.

He had moderate injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Chrysler, 68-year-old Bonnie S. Bowers, also had moderate injuries and was taken another Cape Girardeau hospital.

