2 arrested in drug buy operation in Bernie

Two men are behind bars after a controlled narcotics buy operation in Bernie.

According to Police Chief Justin Allen, a confidential informant met with Billie Ray Sanders, 44, of Bernie to buy methamphetamine.

The pair went to a home on East Crumb Avenue where Gregory Gill, 50, of Bernie sold them meth.

Officers stopped the informant's vehicle and Sanders was found with about a quarter of a gram of crystal methamphetamine.

Sanders was arrested, transported, and booked into the city jail.

Later that night, officers executed a search warrant at Gill's home.

Investigators found about 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine and an active meth lab in Gill's bedroom.

Officers also found several glass pipes and straws for smoking meth, according to chief Allen.

He said investigators also found marijuana, baggies, scales, a loaded pistol, sawed-off shotgun, and a rifle.

Allen said the marked money that was used to buy the methamphetamine from Gill earlier in the day was also recovered.

Sanders faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $12,500.

Gill faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

