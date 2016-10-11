ISP conducting hazardous materials enforcement detail

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the results of a joint hazardous materials enforcement detail September 28-29 in southern Illinois.

The detail took place on I-24, I-64 and I-57 and was a collaborative effort with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The goal of the detail was to make sure commercial motor vehicles were safely transporting hazardous materials. Officers were also enforcing size and weight regulations, seat belt violations, distracted driving violations and other motor vehicles exhibiting aggressive driving habits near commercial vehicles.

According to ISP, the detail resulted in 1,697 CMV inspections. The inspections identified 1,245 violations and 112 vehicles and 34 drivers were placed out of service for violating Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.