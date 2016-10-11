Ribbon cutting scheduled for new Jackson, MO roundabout

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the completion of the new roundabout in Jackson, Missouri.

The ceremony will be held on the road in front of the Jackson Post Office.

The project included building a roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Hope Street (Route 61).

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $2,007,816.45 contract for the project in April to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc.

Construction started in May 2016 and was anticipated to be finished by the end of October.

Through a cost-share agreement in 2011, the city and MoDOT are splitting the total cost equally.

