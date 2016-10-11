Paducah holding 2016 Student Christmas Ornament Contest

The fourth annual Student Christmas Ornament contest will take place in Paducah.

Mayor Gayle Kaler is inviting students kindergarten through 12 grade who live in Paducah or outside city limits in McCracken County to participate.

“Each year I am amazed at the creativity of our local students and the beauty of each ornament," Kaler said. "It is obvious that a lot of time and care go into handcrafting these works of art. This year, I am expanding the contest to include any student who lives in this county. Each ornament submitted meeting the criteria will be placed on the Christmas tree at City Hall.”

No entry fee is required.

Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Nov 29 at 4:30 p.m.

The judging categories are K-3rd grade, 4th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade.

The top three ornaments in each of the three categories will be recognized at the December 6th City Commission meeting.

The criteria for the ornaments are as followed:

Ornaments should be 3-7 inches in height (not including hanger) and ready to hang.

Ornaments should be approximately a half pound or less in weight.

No glass or other breakable materials.

Only one entry per student.

The use of recycled and natural materials is encouraged.

Special consideration will be given to ornaments featuring Paducah’s history, landmarks, name, etc.

Enclose a completed Ornament Submission Form with your entry providing a detailed description of the ornament. Ornaments that cannot be matched with the Ornament Submission Form may be displayed but will not be eligible for judging.

Artwork must be the student’s own.

Ornaments will be viewed close up so details are important.

For more information about the Student Christmas Ornament Contest including the Ornament Submission Form, visit www.paducahky.gov.

