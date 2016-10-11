Ways to save when updating your fall wardrobe

Autumn is upon us, bringing with it sweater weather, and boot weather, and scarf weather, and a seemingly endless number of ads and catalogs for fall and winter clothes. However, you don’t have to shell out a lot of money to spruce up your fall wardrobe.

Here are some ways to save:

First, take a wardrobe inventory. Pull out what you have, and dig through your kids closets and drawers as well. Assess what you have, and figure out what can be salvaged, donated or handed down. Then list what everyone in the family actually needs.

Then, browse online first. Spend a few hours looking at the stores you frequent at the mall to find out what’s available. Bookmark or pin things you like. This will help you stay organized and avoid impulse buys. While you’re at it, visit sites like CouponSherpa.com to find in-store coupons to national stores like American Eagle, Macy’s and Kohl’s.

You can also snag savings online. Prices can be lower when you cybershop, but watch those shipping charges! Look around for free shipping offers, or find some free shipping codes on sites like FreeShipping.com. Some stores offer free site-to-store shipping, and even offer bonuses if you use the service.

Shop for jeans in October, and coats in December. Certain garments go on sale at different times throughout the year, so if you can hold out, you’ll stretch your dollars by striking at the right time. Last year’s boots will be on the sales rack in September, and denim is more likely to get marked down in October. If the weather in your area allows, try to buy new coats after Christmas, when outerwear prices are slashed.

Go for steals at second-hand stores. It’s worth checking out thrift stores like Salvation Army and Goodwill for all kinds of clothes, and buying almost-new at consignment stores can save you big bucks. Online resellers such as Poshmark and ThredUp are also top resources for gently-used items.

