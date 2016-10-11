The Beach Boys, The Temptations to make stop in Cape Girardeau f - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The Beach Boys, The Temptations to make stop in Cape Girardeau for 'Surf & Soul' tour

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Show Me Center) (Source: Show Me Center)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you live in the Heartland, you should get ready to throwback to 1967.

The Beach Boys and The Temptations will bring their "Surf & Soul Tour" to the Show Me Center in April 2017.

The Beach Boys lineup will include: Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Scott Totten, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Cowsill, Jeffrey Foskett, and Brian Eichenberger.

Each of the Beach Boys band members have toured regularly since 1998 when Carl Wilson passed away.

According to The Temptations Facebook page, the current lineup features Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Bruce Williamson, and Joe Herndon.

The bands are set to take center stage at the Show Me Center on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $39 to $125.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly