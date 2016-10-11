The Beach Boys, The Temptations to make stop in Cape Girardeau for 'Surf & Soul' tour

If you live in the Heartland, you should get ready to throwback to 1967.

The Beach Boys and The Temptations will bring their "Surf & Soul Tour" to the Show Me Center in April 2017.

The Beach Boys lineup will include: Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Scott Totten, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Cowsill, Jeffrey Foskett, and Brian Eichenberger.

Each of the Beach Boys band members have toured regularly since 1998 when Carl Wilson passed away.

According to The Temptations Facebook page, the current lineup features Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Bruce Williamson, and Joe Herndon.

The bands are set to take center stage at the Show Me Center on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $39 to $125.

CLICK HERE for more information.

