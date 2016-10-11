FIRST ALERT: Grab the jacket for the bus stop this A.M. But you - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Grab the jacket for the bus stop this A.M. But you definitely won't need it by the afternoon. SWIPE for full forecast

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

It is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Grab your jacket or sweater before you head out the door. Tuesday morning promises to be quiet, and cool with temps in the 50s. However, today will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. FIRST ALERT: the weather team is tracking several chances of rain in the coming days.

Making Headlines:

Helping out: The clean up after the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew has begun. Donating financially is one of the best ways to assist. We'll take a closer look at how on the Breakfast Show this morning.

Halting production: Samsung Electronics says it is stopping production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, a day after it halted global sales of the star-crossed devices. The South Korean company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it has made a final decision to stop production for the sake of consumer safety.

Recall alert: Kraft Heinz Company announced it is recalling some Lunchables products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection announced the recall is due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. Blue Bell is voluntarily recalling products made with a cookie dough ingredient supplied by Aspen Hills, Inc., due to the potential for the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. 

Big win: The San Francisco Giants staved off elimination yet again by outlasting the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Monday night in Game 3 of their NL Division Series. The tough-to-eliminate Giants forced Tuesday night's Game 4.

