Helping out after Hurricane Matthew's devastation

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The clean up after the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew has begun.

Many across the southeast are trying to rebuild not only their belongings, but also their lives.

While we in the heartland can be a distance that hands-on help might be out of reach, there are other ways to help.

Donating financially is one of the best ways to assist. Head to RedCross.org, at search for the donate button at the top of the website.

Texting the word "Matthew" to 90999 will also make a $10 donation.

The money helps bring shelter, food, water and other supplies for those in need.

According to Sara Gerau with the Southeast Chapter of the American Red Cross, $.91 of every dollar goes to helping.

Donating to organizations like the Red Cross can often by the best bet, as sending supplies on your own can sometimes make a difficult situation that much worse.

"You never want to say, ya know, their hearts are big and they want to be able to help, and so just imagine if every person picked up a box, put a bunch of stuff in it and shipped it there," Gerau. "That's a logistics nightmare because someone has to open that box, go through that box, inventory. Okay we've got clothes for women here and xyz here, so it's just a logistical nightmare, and the manpower it takes to sort that."

