Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 10/10

Here are Heartland sports scores from Tuesday, October 10.

H.S. Golf

**Notre Dame is in first place after one round of the Class 1 State Tournament with a score of 324. Pembroke Hill is 2nd at 348.**

**Notre Dame's Allison Bray is leading individually with a 73, four strokes ahead of Madison DeRousse.**

H.S. Volleyball

Dexter-1

Notre Dame-2

**Notre Dame wins on senior night on final home game for Coach Tara Stroup**

St. Vincent-2

Leopold-0

NCAA Volleyball

SIU-0

Wichita State-3

H.S. Soccer

Jackson-5

Marion, IL-4

