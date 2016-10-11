Notre Dame girls golf team in first place after one round - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Notre Dame girls golf team in first place after one round

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Notre Dame girls golf team is in first place after one round of the Class 1 State Tournament in New Bloomfield.

Notre Dame shot a first round 324 and leads 2nd place Pembroke Hill by 24 strokes.

Notre Dame's Sara Bell is in first place with a 73, she is four strokes ahead of 2nd place Madison DeRousse out of Ste. Genevieve.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:21:54 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

  • Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:06:39 GMT
    Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

  • Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:03:53 GMT
    The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the...

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals,...

    •   
Powered by Frankly