Notre Dame community rallies around Perryville volleyball player after ATV accident

The Notre Dame Volleyball team surprised a player from the opposing team with a special gift at their freshman game on Monday, October 10.

They presented Perryville freshman Dru Hemmann with donations the team and school collected so she can continue doing what she loves – playing volleyball.

Hemmann’s left leg had to be amputated after a severe ATV accident this summer, but with an ill-fitting prosthetic, she was able to play her entire freshman season.

"The best part was just to get back out on the court because that's where I've basically spent most of my life," Hemmann said.

The prosthetic she has now isn't meant for the movement needed in sports.

"Now it's always kind of hard for me but I always try my best,” she said.

A new, specialized leg can cost upwards of $37,000 and won’t be covered by insurance.

That's where Notre Dame junior volleyball player Shelby Bauwens decided to help out.

She rallied her team and school to raise money for Hemman's new leg.

More than $2,300 in all after a bake sale, dress down day and other donations.

Bauwens and Hemmann had never met before Monday’s game but shared a bond through the sport.

"I heard about Dru's story," Bauwens said. "Last year I hurt my knee and nothing like her, but I just remember being out and not being able to play and do your best, it sucks and you just wish you could be out there doing your best."

Even after her accident, with a community outside her own rallying around her, Hemmann said she knows how fortunate she is.

"It's amazing that so many people care, I just love everybody, thank you a million times it helps so much," she said.

Notre Dame joins a list of schools including St. Mary's, Valle Catholic, Jackson, Jefferson, and Saxony Lutheran who contributed to Hemmann’s a new leg.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.