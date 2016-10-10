Poll: 47% Illinois voters wish they lived elsewhere

Chart outlining history of views on whether or not the state is headed in the right direction (Source: PSPPI)

A new poll taken by people in Illinois shows almost half of them wish they lived elsewhere, with many citing high taxes, climate and the state of the state’s politics as their reasoning.

The findings were discussed in an October 10, 2016 poll by Southern Illinois University’s Paul Simon Public Police Institute, and found 47 percent of those polled would like to move out and 51 percent said they would like to stay.

Just under 2 percent say they did not know.

The poll questioned 1,000 registered voters between September 27 and October 5, 2016.

High taxes was the leading reason, accounting for more around 27 percent of those who favored leaving, followed by weather at 16 percent, government 15 percent and 13 percent blaming jobs and education.

The largest demographic who want out are Millennials, 57 percent of whom want to move to a different state.

“A lot of people don’t mind paying some level of taxes if they think it’s being well spent,” Yepsen explained. “But many answered saying they don't feel like they're getting their money's worth. And, part of the reason for that is the corruption in this state and the stories of mismanagement. People see things they think are wasteful.”

Yepsen also cited the ongoing stalemate in Illinois’ Capitol over a state budget.

A formal state budget has not been in place since the 2015 Fiscal Year, resulting in statewide layoffs, state worker employment instability, cut or diminished services, and a loss of confidence in state leaders, according to Yepsen.

“That doesn't give voters a lot of confidence that things are going to get much better. Even when we come to a budget deal in this state, it's going to mean cutting spending and raising taxes, for at least the next several years… so a lot of people feel like the political campaign isn't really giving them much reason to stay."

Yepsen said the way current races and campaigns are going, the legislative branch of Illinois politics is likely to remain in democratic control and pointed out that republican Governor Bruce Rauner will remain in office after the election.

