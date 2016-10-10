Giant pumpkin on display in Van Buren, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Giant pumpkin on display in Van Buren, MO

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
(Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) (Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
(Source: Tyson Zimmer) (Source: Tyson Zimmer)
VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) -

It's one of the signs that fall is coming. No, it's not the leaves turning. It's seeing pumpkin's in the pumpkin patches.

However, Tyson Zimmer’s pumpkin is a little different. 

“This one’s 650.5 pounds,” said Zimmer.

Zimmer grew the monster pumpkin in around 80 days. This won him multiple awards at the weigh-off.

"So it was kind of a rough year to grow big pumpkins," said Zimmer. "You know this one made it, and it was the biggest one to make it to the weigh-off.”

Zimmer's pumpkin also won the award for the prettiest pumpkin. Even with the new hardware, there are more important reminders associated with the pumpkin.

“I made this pumpkin in memory of my mother," said Zimmer. "She passed away recently and she was very excited about me growing this pumpkin this year because it was very pretty and the other pumpkins weren’t quite this nice.”

Zimmer is hoping to repeat the awards next year in 2017.

