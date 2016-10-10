2 accused of shoplifting at McCracken Co. discount store

Two people are accused of shoplifting at a discount store in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Ricky Scott, 45, and Jamielee Scott, 28, were charged with shoplifting and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

According to McCracken County detectives, on Monday, October 10 the sheriff's department drug division was conducting surveillance on US 60 and Olivet Church Road when they say they saw a man and woman shoplifting at a store on US 60.

Detectives say they saw the Scotts both hide merchandise, leave the store without paying and then try to leave in a car.

Detectives approached them and said the couple admitted to stealing.

The items were seized and given back to the store.

According to detectives, the Scotts are from Florida and South Carolina but currently live in Paducah and Scottsville, Ky.

