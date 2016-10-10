MSHP: 15-year-old boy seriously injured, was driving van that hit cement truck head-on

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 61 south of Morley, Missouri on Monday evening, October 10.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 15 year old, from Vanduser, was driving a 2010 Ford van northbound on US 61 north of Route Z when it crossed the center line and hit a cement truck head-on. This happened around 4:40 p.m.

The teen was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the cement truck was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

