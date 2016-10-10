Tickets now on sale for River Campus 10th season tribute - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tickets now on sale for River Campus 10th season tribute

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

“A Tribute to the River Campus, Past, Present and Future” is one of several events planned in celebration of the 10th season at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

The tribute, planned for Tuesday, March 7, will include many activities including: campus tours, recognition of the Vincentians who constructed St. Vincent’s College and Seminary in 1843, and the world premiere of a choral and orchestra symphony by former Cape Girardeau resident, Dr. Gordon “Dick” Goodwin, professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina.

Concert tickets are $16 and $19 and may be purchased by calling the River Campus Box Office at 573-651-2265 or online by clicking here.

