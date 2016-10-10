Heartland group preparing to go to N.C. for hurricane relief efforts

Hurricane Matthew may be gone, but the clean up in affected areas is just beginning.

One Heartland group is loaded and ready to fill the bellies of people who need help the most.

Ron Hahs and his wife, Jo Ann, are hitting the road tomorrow morning to start an almost 13-hour drive a head of them.

They are part of a group headed to North Carolina to bring much-needed food to those cleaning up from Hurricane Matthew.

He said he's planning on about a week long trip, but this is no vacation.

"The first thing is to get them a meal whether they are in a shelter or in their home until the water goes down," Hahs said.

The Hahs will be one of many cooking warm meals daily for flooded communities that Hurricane Matthew left behind.

"We're planning on reaching 25,000 and maybe a little over depending on how many people we have and what we serve," he said.

They will join a bigger group with the Southern Baptist Convention and partner with the American Red Cross.

"It's cooking, and if you cook how many meals can you cook by yourself, and if you're cooking 20,000 or 30,000 it takes a lot more," Hahs said.

Ron and Jo Ann aren't the only ones in Missouri traveling to the east coast.

"A couple from Ironton about 25 or 30 more people from Jefferson city and they are going to take a bus load, plus two or three more trucks with varying things," he said.

All to make getting back to normal a little quicker for the families who need it.

"That can give them a little hope that someone cares enough to cook that meal or the red cross people care enough to deliver it," Hahs said.

