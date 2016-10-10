New Madrid Co. PD, 911 dispatch center moves into new building

The New Madrid Police Department and the 911 center moved into its new location on Wednesday morning, October 19.

The new location is located at 342 U.S. Highway 61, next door to the ambulance shed and across from USA Gas Express.

The new 911 center put the fire, police and ambulance services on the same property.

Police Chief Joey Higgerson said this will improve response times.

The dispatch center will handle calls from all of New Madrid County except for Portageville.

County commissioners had to work to find the money to build the center since 911 funding is dwindling due to fewer people using landline telephones.

"We had looked at building a new police station in New Madrid, but with a lot of the financial things going on right now, including the closing of Noranda, we really did not feel comfortable with a big outlay of money like that, so instead we took this building and took the plans that we had for the new police station and put them in this building and that's how we ended up with what we've got here," Chief Higgerson said.

