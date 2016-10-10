New Madrid Co. PD, 911 dispatch center moves into new building - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Madrid Co. PD, 911 dispatch center moves into new building

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The New Madrid Police Department and the 911 center moved into its new location on Wednesday morning, October 19.

The new location is located at 342 U.S. Highway 61, next door to the ambulance shed and across from USA Gas Express.

The new 911 center put the fire, police and ambulance services on the same property.

Police Chief Joey Higgerson said this will improve response times.

The dispatch center will handle calls from all of New Madrid County except for Portageville.

County commissioners had to work to find the money to build the center since 911 funding is dwindling due to fewer people using landline telephones.

"We had looked at building a new police station in New Madrid, but with a lot of the financial things going on right now, including the closing of Noranda, we really did not feel comfortable with a big outlay of money like that, so instead we took this building and took the plans that we had for the new police station and put them in this building and that's how we ended up with what we've got here," Chief Higgerson said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly