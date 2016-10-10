Cairo FD to receive grant money through Illinois American Water program

Cairo FD to receive grant money through Illinois American Water - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

The Cairo Fire Department is one of 70 in Illinois to receive more than $48,000 as part of Illinois American Water's Firefighter Grant Program.

The program was created in 2010 to provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water's service area.

The grants provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.

Illinois fire departments receiving the grants include:

Northern Illinois

  • Des Plaines Fire Department
  • City of Elmhurst Fire Department
  • Elgin Fire Department
  • Homer Township Fire Protection District
  • Lemont Fire Protection District
  • Lisle-Woodridge Fire District
  • Morris Fire Protection & Ambulance District
  • Mount Prospect Fire Department
  • Northwest Homer Fire Protection District
  • Orland Fire Protection District
  • Oswego Fire Protection District
  • Plainfield Fire Protection District
  • Prospect Heights Fire Protection District
  • Sterling Fire Department
  • Dana Fire Protection District
  • Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
  • Leonore Volunteer Fire Department
  • Long Point Comm Volunteer Fire Protection District
  • Reading Volunteer Fire Department
  • Streator Fire Department

Central Illinois

  • Arcola Fire Department
  • Carroll Fire Protection District
  • Champaign Fire Department
  • Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
  • Edge-Scott Fire Protection District
  • Pesotum Fire Protection District
  • Savoy Fire Department
  • St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department
  • Tolono Fire Protection District
  • Tuscola Fire Department
  • U of I Willard Airport Fire Department
  • Urbana Fire Department
  • Lincoln Fire Department
  • Lincoln Rural Fire Department
  • City of Pekin Fire Department
  • North Pekin Fire Department
  • Bartonville Fire Department
  • Limestone Township Fire Protection District
  • Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District
  • Peoria Fire Department
  • West Peoria Fire Protection District
  • Pontiac Fire Department
  • Saunemin Fire Protection District

Southern Illinois

  • City of Alton Fire Department
  • Godfrey Fire Protection District
  • QEM Fire Protection District
  • Cairo Fire Department
  • Belleville Fire Department
  • Church Road Fire Protection District
  • Columbia Fire Department
  • East St. Louis Fire Department
  • Fairmont City Fire Department
  • French Village Fire Department
  • Hamel Volunteer Fire Department
  • Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department
  • Madison Fire Department
  • Mascoutah Fire Department
  • Midway Fire Protection District
  • Mitchell Fire Department
  • Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District
  • O'Fallon Fire Department
  • Pocahontas - Old Ripley Fire Department
  • Sauget Fire Department
  • Signal Hill Fire Department
  • St. Clair Special Emergency Services
  • Swansea Fire Department
  • Venice Fire Department
  • Villa Hills Fire Department
  • Washington Park Fire Department
  • Waterloo Fire Department

