Williamson Co. firefighters to hold a live vehicle fire training

The public is invited to a live automotive fire training exercise at Station 5 on the west side of Johnston City, Illinois.

The fire station is located at 1600 West Broadway.

On October 15, Station 5 personnel will conduct live fire training on two automobiles to allow members of the community to see firsthand what happens when a vehicle burns. One vehicle will be allowed to fully develop, with the second vehicle fire extinguished to promote proper usage techniques.

In addition, Station 5 will hold an open house from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. so you can check out the fire apparatus and station house.

The first 50 vehicles will receive a free 5-pound fire extinguisher and door prizes will also be available.

The live fire exercises will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The Williamson County Fire Protection District would like to thank the McNeal family and Russell Oil Company for the use of their property for this event, and would also like to thank Southside Lumber, as well as those businesses who donated door prizes. In addition, a special thank you is extended to Vernell's Interstate Service for providing and transporting the vehicles.

