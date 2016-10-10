Paducah FD organizes Firefighter for a Day class - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah FD organizes Firefighter for a Day class

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Fire Department developed a program called "Firefighter for a Day."

The free one-day class is for anyone 18 years old or older.

It will be on Saturday, November 5 from 4:30 p.m. at the Fire Training Center at 1301 North 6th Street.

Participants should wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes.

Instructors will be from the Paducah Fire Department and the class will include a combination of classroom instruction, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

The curriculum may include the history of fire services, Paducah Fire Department organization and procedures, fire ground operations, personal protective equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus, search and rescue, portable fire extinguisher training, a smoke maze, vehicle extrication using the jaws-of-life and aerial ladder climbing.

"The Paducah Fire Department has long recognized the importance of maintaining a close relationship with the community we serve," Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Montgomery said. "This program is designed to teach citizens about the many jobs the department does on a daily basis. It's basically an inside view of our operations. We hope that it will give the participants a better understanding of the kinds of obstacles the firefighters face while providing us the opportunity to engage with our community members."

The deadline to apply is Friday, October 28 with registration limited to no more than 15 participants. Applications are available on the city's website by clicking here, or at any of the Paducah Fire Stations.

You can also click here to print the application.

This event will be held rain or shine. Lunch and drinks will be provided.

