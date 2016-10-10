SIU to cover MAP grants for students this spring

Southern Illinois University will cover MAP grants for students on both the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses for the fall 2016 semester.

The president of Southern Illinois University said the school will cover MAP grants for students at both campuses this spring.

The Monetary Awards Program, or MAP, provides grants to undergraduate students at approved colleges and universities across Illinois.

Nearly 3,000 students at the Carbondale campus received a combined $5.6 million in MAP grants this fall.

The school also covered those grants.

“We are proud of our legacy of providing access and opportunity,” Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell said. “Many of our students rely on this funding to remain in school, and the lack of a state budget should not drive them away from their education.”

